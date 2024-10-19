Singer "Fergie" shares her first TikTok post.

Royal family member Sarah Ferguson has broken the tradition by starting a TikTok account, making her the first one from the British royal household to do so. On her debut video, the Duchess of York, living at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park, opens up about her health struggles. The video, titled "First TikTok attempt!", shows Sarah in a casual denim jacket, outdoors, talking about her two cancer diagnoses in 2023 and 2024.

The British royals are usually active on social media, often using platforms like Instagram and X to keep the public informed. However, until now, TikTok remained untouched by the royal family. With the username @sarahroyal, Sarah Ferguson joins the TikTok community, promising to share updates with her followers.

In her first video, Ms. Ferguson recounts her emotional state following her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2023 and the subsequent aggressive skin cancer diagnosis in January 2024. She felt "vacant" and "petrified," she confides in her TikTok followers. She remembers a long, silent car ride between two hospitals, an unusual experience for her. "I couldn't put my feelings into words, I shut down, I turned into a little girl again," she adds.

Now, Sarah proudly displays her scars, viewing them as significant. "I never thought I could break free from the emotional chains of illness through cancer by learning the importance of speaking openly about feelings, asking for help, surrendering, and realizing that everything would be alright," she says. In the caption of the video, she mentions that dealing with cancer isn't easy and facing it twice was particularly tough for her.

King Charles III, the current monarch, has yet to join TikTok, following the trend set by other royal family members.

