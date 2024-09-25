Singer Chappell Roan announces her decision to support Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, having previously expressed uncertainty.

Roan, who became famous due to enormous attendances at Lollapalooza and Governor's Ball music festivals this summer, spoke to the Guardian, saying, "I don't feel forced to back someone," but emphasized that transgender rights are her top priority. She stated, "Trans individuals shouldn't have cis people governing their issues, full stop."

This statement led to severe criticism, particularly after news emerged that she turned down an invitation to join a White House LGBTQ+ Pride celebration earlier in the year – in an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed her decision was due to the White House's stance on the Gaza conflict, saying, "I won't be a puppet for Pride."

Recently, Roan, who identifies as a part of the LGBTQ+ community and consistently credits drag queens for her musical inspiration, shared clarifying videos on TikTok.

"If you've attended my shows, read my full interviews, or even just know my beliefs, you'd understand that this isn't lip service, it's not virtue signaling. Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement," she stated in a video on Monday. "So, in case you're still questioning – no, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will challenge those in power and those shaping decisions over others, and I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in."

She further clarified her stance in a Wednesday post, repeating that although she disagrees with several policies, especially the right's, she also criticizes some policies by the left.

"Fk Trump, honestly, but fk some of the crap that's happened in the Democratic party that has overlooked people like me and you – and especially Palestine and marginalized communities worldwide," she said. "So yeah, I'm voting for f**king Kamala, but I'm not settling for what's been presented, because that's questionable."

CNN contacted the Harris campaign for comment, but a representative for Roan declined to provide additional information.

This episode is just the latest instance of celebrities navigating a tricky path when expressing political support – or silence – on social media.

Just a few weeks ago, Taylor Swift declared support for Harris' campaign, bringing an end to weeks of speculation among her fans who observed her close relationship with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who openly supports Trump on social media.

Following Swift's endorsement, she faced backlash from Trump, who stated on Fox News that he "was never a Taylor Swift fan" and claimed she may face repercussions in the marketplace.

