Singer announces new album

It's been three years since Ariana Grande (30) released her last studio album "Positions". Since then, the singer has mainly focused on her acting career with "Don't Look Up" and "Wicked". That is now set to change again: the 30-year-old is apparently set to release a new album in 2024.

Grande announced this in an Instagram post. "See you next year", she wrote under a series of photos showing a recording studio, among other things. The singer also shared a video showing her snuggled up in a blanket on a sofa. The person behind the camera notes that it is "almost the last day of this album" and asks how Grande is feeling. "I'm so tired," she replies, "but so happy and grateful."

Grande has not yet revealed any further details about her seventh studio album.

Ariana Grande is newly in love

Ariana Grande has also had a lot going on in her private life for some time now. The actress has reportedly been in a relationship with her "Wicked" colleague Ethan Slater (31) for several months. The two met while filming the musical movie in London. According to the gossip portal "TMZ", the two are now even living together in New York City. According to the portal, they each still have their own apartment, but spend almost every free minute together.

Grande only separated from her husband Dalton Gomez (28) at the beginning of the year after almost two years of marriage, and the divorce was finalized in October. In July, there were initial rumors about her relationship with Ethan Slater. He filed for divorce from his wife, with whom he has a son, in the same month.

According to TMZ, Grande will return to the UK in the spring to finish filming "Wicked". It is not yet clear whether Ethan Slater will accompany her. The actor has an engagement on Broadway at the same time.

