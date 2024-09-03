Singer Adele uses the German greeting "Servus"

Adele has shared her thoughts about her recent stint in Munich, three days post her final show on August 31. Through an Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and hailed the experience as "phenomenal".

The post started with Adele expressing her awe at the Munich crowd, "Holy smokes, Munich, you were wonderful!" accompanied by visuals from the concerts and the "Adele World" concert area. She was deeply moved by the warmth and affection she received from every fan who attended the shows. She had never felt such an atmosphere during her concerts before, she stated. The Munich shows were a "spectacular" experience for her, and she felt "honored" to have been invited to perform there.

The planning of the "personal and immersive touches" for the show was something she thoroughly enjoyed as well. The 4,100 square-meter pop-up arena was tailored to her liking. "There's no better feeling than performing in front of strangers who become familiar faces as you sing out songs that have touched your life and, in some way, theirs too", she concluded. Her post ended with a heartfelt "Thank you, Munich!"

Nearly 730,000 fans attended

Adele performed at ten shows in August at an arena built exclusively for her on a park-like site – the "Adele World". Her concerts in Munich attracted over 730,000 fans from across the globe, making it her only European performances this year in the Bavarian city.

The Munich shows were the last chance for European fans to witness their idol live for some time. Post October, Adele will be performing in Las Vegas and then taking an extended break. She announced this with an emotional farewell to her 70,000 fans during her last performance.

She wants to spend some quality time with her family and enjoy life before hitting the road again, Adele stated. She had not been seen in Europe since 2016, as touring isn't her preferred choice of activities.

