Since the onset of the conflict, Ukraine's population has experienced a decrease of around eight million individuals.

Since the initiation of Russia's invasion in February 2022 as per UN data, Ukraine's population has witnessed a decrease of approximately eight million individuals. The UNFPA's Regional Director for Eastern Europe, Florence Bauer, attributes this drastic decrease to the escalation of the large-scale Russian offensive on the country.

Prior to the pro-Russian takeover of certain eastern Ukraine territories and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Ukrainian population was already experiencing a decline of two million people.

Bauer pointed out several factors contributing to this population decline. Approximately 6.7 million Ukrainians have sought refuge elsewhere since the conflict commenced, and thousands more have lost their lives in the clashes.

Furthermore, Bauer highlighted that the birth rate in Ukraine has dropped to an average of just one child per woman, one of the lowest rates globally. For the current population to remain stable, the birth rate should ideally be 2.1 children per woman.

However, Bauer explained that even before the conflict, Ukraine's birth rate was already considerably low. Similar to many other Eastern European countries, young Ukrainians were already emigrating in pursuit of better prospects abroad in peaceful times. However, the war has significantly exacerbated this situation.

