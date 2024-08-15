Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsDFB

Silver medalist Koné in the trophy race

After the brilliant Olympic Games in his home country, France, comes the cup gloom in Aue for Gladbach's midfielder Kone.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

- Silver medalist Koné in the trophy race

Manu Koné must face Erzgebirge Aue, a third-division team, in the first round of the DFB-Pokal for Borussia Mönchengladbach, just a week after the football final at the Olympic Games. "Manu is in excellent physical condition and knows our routines. He doesn't need any adjustment and is therefore available," said Borussia coach Gerardo Seoane on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who lost the gold medal final against Spain with France last Friday, returned to the Bundesliga club on Tuesday. However, the Frenchman is still considered a potential transfer candidate in Gladbach if an appropriate offer comes in.

After Manu Kone's return to Borussia Moenchengladbach, he will play against Erzgebirge Aue in the DFB-Pokal with the DFB-Pokal being the renowned German Cup competition represented by 'DFB'. Despite being a transfer target, Kone's current focus is on helping Borussia Moenchengladbach advance in the DFB-Pokal tournament.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public