- Silver medalist Koné in the trophy race

Manu Koné must face Erzgebirge Aue, a third-division team, in the first round of the DFB-Pokal for Borussia Mönchengladbach, just a week after the football final at the Olympic Games. "Manu is in excellent physical condition and knows our routines. He doesn't need any adjustment and is therefore available," said Borussia coach Gerardo Seoane on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who lost the gold medal final against Spain with France last Friday, returned to the Bundesliga club on Tuesday. However, the Frenchman is still considered a potential transfer candidate in Gladbach if an appropriate offer comes in.

