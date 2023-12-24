War in the Middle East - Silent Christmas in Bethlehem

In view of the war in Gaza, a much smaller Christmas procession of the Latin Patriarch has begun from Jerusalem to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

As every year, the procession began at the Jaffa Gate in the historic Old City of Jerusalem. However, Cardinal Pierbatista Pizzaballa, the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was only accompanied by a few Franciscans and a few other believers on the short drive to Bethlehem, a few kilometers to the south.

In the historic town, midnight mass is said in the world-famous Church of the Nativity. Under the altar is the grotto where, according to tradition, Jesus Christ was born more than 2000 years ago.

Usually tens of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world

However, the city, which is normally packed with tens of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world at Christmas, is virtually deserted due to the war and the lockdown imposed by Israel. The large Christmas tree that usually stands in front of the Church of the Nativity during Advent is missing. The heads of the churches in Jerusalem had already decided in November that there would be no Christmas decorations in the Holy Land because of the war.

On the way to Bethlehem, the procession was to make a short stop, as it does every year, at the tomb of Patriarch Rachel, which Christians, Jews and Muslims alike venerate as a shrine. Right next to it, Israeli soldiers will then open a large metal gate through the concrete wall between Jerusalem and the West Bank, which is up to nine meters high. This gate will only be opened for Christian processions. The participants then have to return via other Israeli checkpoints, which often do not allow vehicles through.

