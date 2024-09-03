- Silas transitions to the competitor of Stuttgart in the European Cup, Belgrade.

Troublesome soccer star Silas shifts from VfB Stuttgart to Red Star Belgrade.** The Serbian title holders are initially lending the 25-year-old from the Swabian football Bundesliga team until the end of the season. Silas skipped VfB's training session on Tuesday. Red Star is one of Stuttgart's rivals in the Champions League. With the teams needing to submit their rosters for the Champions League by midnight, time was running out for a possible transfer.

In recent times, we've actively deliberated a potential transfer of Silas, eventually reaching a consensus in our open discussions that a temporary loan transfer in the present circumstances fits the bill nicely for all involved," stated Stuttgart's sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

Silas transferred to VfB from Paris FC during the summer of 2019. After some impressive pre-season performances, his form has since dipped. The Congolese athlete has not been a part of VfB's last three competitive matches and was not even named in the squad for the 3-3 draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Stuttgart's sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth mentioned the possibility of a permanent transfer for Silas after the loan period, stating, "We're open to discussing a permanent transfer with Red Star at the end of the season, should Silas' performance and overall fit with the team remain exciting."

Given the looming deadline for the Champions League roster submissions, there were rumors circulating about potential transfers involving other top European clubs, but no deals were finalized before the deadline.

