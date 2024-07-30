- Sigourney Weaver and Tom Hiddleston at the London Theatre

Hollywood Star Sigourney Weaver ("Alien") is set to make her debut on the London West End stage in a production of a William Shakespeare play. It was announced on Tuesday that the 74-year-old will take on the role of Prospero in a new production of "The Tempest" at the end of the year. Following this, film stars Tom Hiddleston ("The Avengers") and Hayley Atwell ("Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning") will take to the stage in "Much Ado About Nothing".

Premiere in December

Both plays are part of an upcoming Shakespeare season at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane, owned by musical icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will be directed by the renowned Jamie Lloyd. "The Tempest" will premiere on December 7 and run until February 1, 2025. "Much Ado About Nothing" will run from February 10 to April 5, 2025.

Weaver, who was last seen on the big screen in 2022's fantasy epic "Avatar: The Way of Water", playing the role of Prospero is sure to raise eyebrows, as the role is typically played by a man. "I'm thrilled to make my West End debut under the direction of the brilliant Jamie Lloyd," Weaver said in a statement. "Come and see us!"

Renowned Director

Director Lloyd, who has recently brought productions such as "Sunset Boulevard" ("Boulevard of Dreams") with Nicole Scherzinger and "Romeo and Juliet" with Tom Holland to the stage, is known for his modern, expressionistic productions with minimalist sets. He previously worked with Hiddleston (43) on Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" in London.

