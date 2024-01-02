Turn of the year - Significantly more reported offenses against public officials

The number of reported crimes against public officials and elected representatives increased significantly last year. In the first nine months, it rose by 35% compared to the same period last year - from 220 to 297, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Final figures for 2023 were not yet available. One violent crime was recorded in the first three quarters, compared to three in the same period last year. According to the ministry, the crimes mainly involved insults.

Overall, politically motivated crime in the southwest fell by 25.4% to 2,677 cases in the first nine months - mainly because the number of crimes in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has fallen significantly.

However, the nine-month statistics do not yet show any crimes in connection with the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there has been an increase in anti-Semitic crimes in particular. "Hate crime has no place in Baden-Württemberg, not the slightest," said Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU).

According to the ministry, the greatest threat in connection with potential terrorist and violent extremist attacks continues to come from individual perpetrators who can be linked to jihadist extremism and violent right-wing extremism.

Source: www.stern.de