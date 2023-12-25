Statistics - Significantly more accidents involving e-scooters in Lower Saxony

Accidents involving e-scooters continue to increase significantly in Lower Saxony. The Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior is expecting an increase in the lower double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year. In 2022, there were 1014 accidents, compared to 634 a year earlier.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the number of drunk driving accidents on electric scooters in 2023 will be roughly the same as in 2022. There were 157 cases last year. Since the beginning of 2023, the police have also been recording e-scooter driving under the influence of alcohol in which no one was injured. More than 850 cases were recorded in the first half of the year.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, the number of electric scooters on the roads is steadily increasing. This is one of the reasons for the increase in the number of accidents. Another reason is driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, according to the Federal Office, e-scooters only play a minor role in the total number of accidents. Last year, scooters were involved in 2.9 percent of traffic accidents with personal injury registered in Germany.

The same rules apply when driving an e-scooter as when driving a car: The driver's blood alcohol concentration must not exceed 0.5 per mille. Otherwise it is an administrative offense or, in serious cases, a criminal offense. The possible penalties are also the same, such as the loss of a driver's license for a certain period of time.

Source: www.stern.de