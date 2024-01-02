Society - Significantly fewer births in NRW

The number of children born in North Rhine-Westphalia last year was the lowest for around ten years. There were around 156,270 births in 2023, the State Statistical Office announced on Tuesday. This was 5.0 percent fewer than in the previous year and even 10.9 percent fewer than in 2021.

According to the preliminary figures, the highest declines were recorded in Düsseldorf (-11.4 percent), Wuppertal (-11.2 percent) and Herne (-11.1 percent). However, there were also cities with a significant increase in births: more children were born in Duisburg (+11.5 percent), Krefeld (+5.4 percent) and Leverkusen (+4.0 percent) in 2023 than in the previous year.

The final results of the birth statistics will be published by the State Statistical Office in June.

Announcement with figures for the districts

Source: www.stern.de