Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbirthsocietynorth rhine-westphaliachildrendüsseldorfnrw

Significantly fewer births in NRW

The number of children born in North Rhine-Westphalia last year was the lowest for around ten years. There were around 156,270 births in 2023, the State Statistical Office announced on Tuesday. That was 5.0 percent fewer than in the previous year and even 10.9 percent fewer than in 2021.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
A few weeks old baby clenches his hand into a small fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A few weeks old baby clenches his hand into a small fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Society - Significantly fewer births in NRW

The number of children born in North Rhine-Westphalia last year was the lowest for around ten years. There were around 156,270 births in 2023, the State Statistical Office announced on Tuesday. This was 5.0 percent fewer than in the previous year and even 10.9 percent fewer than in 2021.

According to the preliminary figures, the highest declines were recorded in Düsseldorf (-11.4 percent), Wuppertal (-11.2 percent) and Herne (-11.1 percent). However, there were also cities with a significant increase in births: more children were born in Duisburg (+11.5 percent), Krefeld (+5.4 percent) and Leverkusen (+4.0 percent) in 2023 than in the previous year.

The final results of the birth statistics will be published by the State Statistical Office in June.

Announcement with figures for the districts

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A warning triangle near the scene of an accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

19-year-old dies after accident on federal highway

A 19-year-old man was walking on the Bundesstraße 22 near the hamlet of Kreuth, was hit by a car and died. The 20-year-old driver, who was coming from Cham in the direction of Grafenkirchen, was slightly injured in the accident on Monday evening, according to the police. According to the...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest