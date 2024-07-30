- Significantly fewer ATMs blown up in Lower Saxony

In the first seven months of this year, the number of exploded ATMs in Lower Saxony has noticeably decreased. By the cut-off date of July 26, 13 ATMs had been exploded - this represents a 35 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office told the German Press Agency on request. In two cases, the attempt failed, and in four cases, the perpetrators were unable to steal money. A year ago, there were a total of 20 explosions in the same period, with three attempts failing and six cases where nothing was stolen.

Recently, it became known that the Lower Saxony state government supports plans by the federal government to introduce harsher penalties for ATM explosions. "Higher penalties could make a significant contribution to effectively deterring perpetrators," said Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD). The draft bill proposes a minimum of two years imprisonment for perpetrators, and in certain cases, up to five to 15 years. In certain cases of commercial or gang-related offenses under the Explosives Act, telecommunications surveillance may be possible.

No ATM explosions during the UEFA European Football Championship

According to the State Criminal Police Office, there has also been a decrease in the number of cases in some other federal states. Notably, however, the authority found that there were no ATM explosions in Lower Saxony during the UEFA European Football Championship from mid-June to mid-July. A decrease in the number of cases was also observed in the summer of 2023. A record number of exploded ATMs was recorded in the whole of 2022 - a total of 68. The statistics have been kept since 2015.

Since 2022, according to the LKA, there has been a "holistic prevention concept" to stop ATM explosions. In the first quarter of 2023, several arrests of fleeing perpetrators were made in Lower Saxony. Thanks to intensive joint investigations by Lower Saxony and Dutch law enforcement agencies, perpetrators were also arrested in neighboring countries, the authority emphasized. In addition, banks have intensified their efforts to better secure and protect ATMs.

It is still unclear whether the decrease in the number of cases in 2023 and 2024 in the federal state is due to a local shift or the joint efforts of police and banks. To sustainably combat the phenomenon, however, the State Criminal Police Office announced that it will continue to pursue consistent criminal prosecution and intensive cooperation between banks and police.

The federal government's plan to introduce harsher penalties for ATM explosions, as supported by the Lower Saxony state government, could potentially deter perpetrators from considering other means of illegal activities involving explosives. The decrease in ATM explosions in Lower Saxony during the UEFA European Football Championship suggests that increased security measures and joint efforts between police and banks can effectively reduce such incidents in other scenarios as well.

