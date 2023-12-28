Development - Significantly fewer archaeological excavations in Saxony-Anhalt

The number of archaeological excavations in Saxony-Anhalt fell significantly in 2023. There were 450 archaeological investigations across the state, 100 fewer than in the previous year, as the Saxony-Anhalt State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archaeology announced in response to an inquiry. "The main reason is the significant decline in single-family house construction," says state archaeologist Harald Meller. "Excavations were increasingly carried out in the run-up to the construction of logistics halls and solar power plants."

Excavations have also been carried out on the future site of the US chip manufacturer Intel in Magdeburg. For the archaeologists digging here in the run-up to the new building, the site has proved to be a veritable treasure trove of human history in Saxony-Anhalt. In September, the excavators discovered a 4,500-year-old settlement with 50 building layouts.

State Museum of Prehistory Halle

