Significant traffic restrictions due to farmers' protest

Mainz - Significant traffic restrictions due to farmers' protest

Farmers blocked numerous highway ramps with tractors during a protest action in Mainz on Friday morning. According to the police, there were considerable traffic restrictions. The slip roads on the A60, A61, A63 and A643 were affected. According to the organizer of the demonstration, the action is expected to continue until around 8 am. The protest is directed against the federal government's austerity measures.

