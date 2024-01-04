Skip to content
Significant price increase in Berlin and Brandenburg in 2023

Consumers had to pay significantly more for food in particular last year. Food prices rose by an annual average of 12.2 percent in Berlin and 13.8 percent in Brandenburg, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistical Office on Thursday. "In particular, bread and cereal products, sugar, jam, honey and other confectionery as well as dairy products and eggs increased in price by more than 15 percent in Berlin and more than 17 percent in Brandenburg," it said.

This means that food prices have risen at an above-average rate. Overall, consumer prices in both federal states rose by an average of 6.2 percent (Berlin) and 6.5 percent(Brandenburg) for the year as a whole. Consumers also had to dig deeper into their pockets for alcohol and tobacco products as well as hotels and restaurants. The price of light heating oil, on the other hand, fell by 22% in Berlin and 24% in Brandenburg.

In December, inflation was below the annual average at 3.9% in Berlin and 4.5% in Brandenburg. Compared to November, however, inflation rose again slightly.

