Significant Nebraska legislator delivers blow to Trump's plans, declaring opposition to alteration in the state's electoral regulations

Senator Mike McDonnell, a previous Democrat who switched to the GOP lately, declared on Monday that he wouldn't support altering Nebraska's law prior to the November election. He stated, "Given the circumstances, it's apparent to me that it's not the right time, 43 days before Election Day, to enact this change." He informed Governor Jim Pillen that he would maintain his long-held stance and oppose any attempts to modify Nebraska's electoral college system before the 2024 election.

McDonnell had been seen as one of the few Republican prospects for altering the law before November. He made it clear that he had no intention of supporting changes so close to the election.

"Nebraska voters, not politicians from either party, should have the final say on electing a President," McDonnell said. "I want to thank the voters who reached out to me for actively participating in democracy and for demonstrating to America what Nebraskans are all about – independent, proud of our great city of Omaha, and fiercely devoted to the American democratic ideal."

The battle over a single electoral vote from Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, often referred to as Omaha's blue dot, has become a representation of how close the race between Trump and Kamala Harris has become.

Even if Harris won the "blue wall" states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, but failed to secure other crucial battlegrounds, she would still require the electoral vote from Nebraska's 2nd District to reach the required 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Trump believes he will secure four electoral votes from Nebraska, but it's the fifth one that he has been growing increasingly anxious about – prompting him and his Republican allies to launch a late-stage attempt to change Nebraska's election law only a few weeks before ballots are cast. He addressed a meeting of state senators last week, urging them to amend the election law before November.

Trump won all five of Nebraska's electoral votes in 2016, but only managed to secure four in 2020, with Joe Biden gaining the Omaha-area seat. The Harris campaign is investing millions to try and win that single electoral vote once more, with a grassroots effort gaining traction in Omaha's front yards, featuring yard signs with blue dots, a symbol of hope for Democrats in a sea of Nebraska red.

Nebraska Democratic chairwoman Jane Kleeb commended McDonnell's decision on Monday.

"Nebraska has a rich tradition of independence, and our electoral system reflects that by ensuring the genuine representation of the people's will without external influence," Kleeb said in a statement to CNN. "Senator McDonnell is standing firm against intense pressure from out-of-state entities to safeguard Nebraskans' voice in our democracy."

Pillen, Nebraska's Republican governor, had stated that he was still open to calling a special session of the Nebraska Legislature before the November election to change the law, but only if there was enough support. An attempt to modify the law unique to Nebraska and Maine failed earlier this year.

McDonnell's statement on Monday seemed to put an end to the issue this year, according to officials.

Pillen and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McDonnell's stance against altering Nebraska's law before the election shows his commitment to upholding the principle of voter autonomy in politics. The ongoing politics surrounding Nebraska's electoral vote have underscored the significance of every vote in determining the presidency.

