Additionally, the primary shoreline area also saw activity. - Significant intrusions reported in Wangerooge post heavy wind surge

Following a minor sea surge, distinctive erosion marks have emerged on Wangerooge, a North Sea island. The torrential downpour from last Friday swept away sand as far as the beach loungers on the primary beach, as depicted in photographs. The erosion on the east beach has deepened significantly, as stated by the NLWKN, the municipal body responsible for coastal preservation. However, they assured that flood protection is maintained on all East Frisian islands.

Swift sand replacement is required for the east beach, as per the updates. The NLWKN is currently engaged in replenishing sand on Wangerooge, a portion of which has eroded once more. These projects are set to continue. They aim to safeguard the dunes inland, among other objectives. Previously, the "Nordwestzeitung" and NDR reported about this situation.

The sand on the main beach is scheduled for replenishment only next year, as announced by the municipality of Wangerooge. "The sand replenishment tasks of the tourist administration take place only from March to May," a spokesperson clarified.

Mild sea surge may occur in summer as well

Though an initial sea surge might seem uncommon, it's not entirely implausible, the NLWKN explained. Typically, the sea surge season on the East Frisian islands starts in mid/late September, according to the NLWKN. "Although storm surges are statistically more likely during the winter months, minor surges like the one from the previous Friday can occur at any time throughout the year," a spokesperson elaborated.

The NLWKN emphasizes the need to prepare for potential sea surges throughout the year, as minor surges can occur even in the summer months. To support the environment and prevent further erosion on Wangerooge, continuous efforts are being made to maintain and replenish the beach sand.

Read also: