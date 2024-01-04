Crime statistics - Significant increase in the use of weapons in criminal offenses

The number of crimes in which firearms and knives are used has risen significantly in Hamburg. From January to September last year, 86 firearms were fired in the city, according to the Senate's response to a written question from the CDU parliamentary group. This is an increase of almost 15 percent compared to the same period last year. The use of knives even increased by a good 19 percent to 298 cases in the same period.

According to the Senate, threats were made with a gun in 111 cases - which is exactly the same as the previous year. In contrast, the number of knife threats increased by more than eleven percent to 682 cases.

The sharp increase in cases in which firearms and knives were also used was particularly alarming, CDU parliamentary group leader Dennis Thering told the German Press Agency. Among other things, he called for the establishment of further weapons ban zones, more video surveillance and better police equipment. "Interior Senator (Andy) Grote must finally act to put a lasting stop to the Wild West excesses on our streets."

In its response, the Senate pointed out that weapons ban zones had already been set up on the Reeperbahn and Hansaplatz in St. Georg in 2007. A weapons ban has also been in force in and around the main railway station since last October. In addition, the riot police force had already been increased a year earlier to combat violent and drug-related crime and foot patrols had been stepped up in the city center.

"The police continuously evaluate the development of the security situation in the city and adapt their measures and concepts to the current situation on an ongoing basis," says the Senate response. "These assessments also include events such as the use of weapons in the commission of crimes."

The development in the seven districts varied considerably: while the use of firearms fell significantly in Eimsbüttel and Bergedorf, it increased in Mitte, Nord and Harburg in particular. In total, more than two thirds of all cases in Hamburg were recorded in these three districts.

According to the Senate's response, a gun was fired 31 times in Mitte during the period in question - an increase of 55 percent compared to the same period last year. In Nord, the increase was even greater at 160 percent, although at 13 cases it was also at a significantly lower level. In Harburg, the police registered the use of firearms 16 times - an increase of over 23 percent.

The Mitte district also leads the rankings for crimes committed with knives with a total of 462 cases: according to the figures, a knife was threatened 292 times and used 134 times.

Written parliamentary question by the CDU with Senate response

