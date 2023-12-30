Nature conservation - Significant increase in the number of hunters in Brandenburg

The number of hunters in Brandenburg increased significantly last year. This year, the state hunting association achieved a record with almost 700 new members, said a spokesperson for the association on Saturday. The number of members currently stands at over 10,000. "The association already set a record for new members last year - 525 new members," said the spokesperson. The Brandenburg State Hunting Association sees itself as a nature conservation association, it is the association of hunters in the state.

Source: www.stern.de