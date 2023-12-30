Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnature conservationbrandenburg

Significant increase in the number of hunters in Brandenburg

The number of hunters in Brandenburg increased significantly last year. This year, the state hunting association achieved a record with almost 700 new members, said a spokesperson for the association on Saturday. The number of members currently stands at over 10,000. "The association already...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
A hunter loads her hunting rifle with lead-free hunting ammunition. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A hunter loads her hunting rifle with lead-free hunting ammunition. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Nature conservation - Significant increase in the number of hunters in Brandenburg

The number of hunters in Brandenburg increased significantly last year. This year, the state hunting association achieved a record with almost 700 new members, said a spokesperson for the association on Saturday. The number of members currently stands at over 10,000. "The association already set a record for new members last year - 525 new members," said the spokesperson. The Brandenburg State Hunting Association sees itself as a nature conservation association, it is the association of hunters in the state.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Paula Abdul at a performance in 2019.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Singer Paula Abdul sues powerful TV producer for sexual assault

80s pop idol and Grammy winner Paula Abdul is suing a producer of the TV casting show "American Idol" for sexual assault. British producer Nigel Lythgoe, who is also known in the USA as a judge on the dance competition show "So You Think You Can Dance", sexually assaulted her twice, according...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public