Animals - Significant increase in surrender requests at the Berlin animal shelter in 2023

Significantly more people wanted to surrender their pets to the Berlin animal shelter this year than last year. The shelter received around 3,700 requests by mid-December (2022: around 3,000 in total), as the animal shelter told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "If we had accepted all the requests we received, we would have over 1,000 dogs," said animal shelter manager Mareen Esmeier. There are also requests for cats, birds, guinea pigs and exotic animals such as snakes.

On average, there were almost 1,300 animals living on the 16-hectare site in 2023. In December, there were more than 300 dogs alone. Nearly 200 more were reportedly on the waiting list towards the end of the year.

According to Esmeier, the majority of the animals accepted can be placed within a few weeks or months. "The difficult ones are the ones that get stuck, and they often stay stuck for years." This is particularly the case with dogs - the majority have behavioral problems. "If I only bought the Rottweiler because it's cute and cool, it completely backfires," says the shelter manager.

Almost all of the dogs in the current stock have bitten someone at some point. "When in doubt, the dogs stay until they die," said Esmeier. One dog has been living at the shelter for eleven years.

As in previous years, the animal shelter is putting a freeze on placements between December 20, 2023 and January 1, 2024. According to the shelter's website, animals are not shopped, but adopted. "Therefore, they are absolutely not suitable as a surprise under the Christmas tree," explained Eva Rönspieß, Chairwoman of the organization.

Information on the Berlin animal shelter Animal shelter to stop placements between the years

