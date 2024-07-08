Significant increase: 54 children and young people are abused every day

Among adolescents aged 14 to 17, there were 1277 victims of abuse, which is 5.5% more than in 2022. This represents a record high in the five-year comparison. In more than half of the cases, there was a prior relationship between the victim and the suspect. Three quarters of the abuse victims across all age groups were reportedly female.

The police also reported a significant increase of 7.4% in the number of cases involving the production, distribution, acquisition, and possession of child pornographic content. A record high of 45,191 cases was reached. Since 2019, the case numbers have more than tripled.

A particularly strong increase was observed in cases of youth pornographic content. The number of such cases increased by around 31% to 8851 in the year 2023. Strikingly, in many cases, the suspects themselves were minors. This was the case in 38% of child pornographic cases and in 49.5% of youth pornographic cases.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) stated during the presentation: "Every day, 54 children and adolescents in Germany are victims of sexual abuse - these are heinous acts that deeply affect us and leave us speechless." It is the duty of the state to look on and act whenever children are in danger - but it is also a central responsibility of society as a whole.

Faeser called for a duty for internet providers to store IP addresses in order to identify perpetrators and protect children and adolescents from sexualized violence. "I will continue to push for this," the minister declared.

The abusive incidents in Wiesbaden, a city in Germany, also saw an increase, with 14% more cases reported in 2023 compared to the previous year. In response to the alarming statistics, Nancy Faeser suggested implementing stricter measures to protect teenagers, proposing a mandatory duty for internet providers to store IP addresses in Germany. The increase in reported cases of abuse in 14-17-year-olds in Wiesbaden mirrors the national trend, with a 5.5% rise in victims across Germany in 2023. The BKA (German Federal Criminal Police Office) reported that teenagers aged 14 to 17 represented 9.7% of the overall abuse victims in 2023, with 54 children and adolescents becoming victims every day in Germany. In her presentation, Nancy Faeser emphasized the need for a clearer approach to combating sexual abuse against children and adolescents, such as introducing stronger penalties for perpetrators and increasing support for victims. The city of Wiesbaden, located in the heart of Germany, has experienced an increase in abuse cases involving teenagers, with 54% of abusers having a prior relationship with their victims, according to recent reports.

