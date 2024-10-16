Significant hikes in car insurance rates have been observed.

** recent monthly hikes in car insurance premiums have made switching providers a lucrative option, according to research conducted by Stiftung Warentest. The researchers analyzed a total of 164 insurance plans and identified price discrepancies ranging up to 1,910 euros, as revealed by the organization in Berlin on Wednesday. Drivers usually have until early December to swap policies.**

The review revealed that a sizeable 80 of the insurances scrutinized provided basic protection, earning approval from the financial analysts at Stiftung Warentest. This protection encompasses scenarios such as reimbursement for damage to your vehicle due to animal bites under partial coverage, and compensation for the initial year's new vehicle price under comprehensive coverage, as clarified by Test Manager Beate Bextermöller.

A financially attractive liability and partial coverage policy was discovered to cost an annual 940 euros for an inexperienced 20-year-old driver. However, the same coverage bore a tag of 2,850 euros from a very expensive provider.

The majority of policies spanned from January to December. Thus, consumers can terminate their policies before December 2nd, as suggested by the testers.

The research highlighted that monthly price variations exist within insurance plans, making it crucial for drivers to review their policies regularly. Furthermore, as the majority of policies extend from January to December, consumers have until December 2nd to explore cheaper options if recent monthly hikes have become burdensome.

