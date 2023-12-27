Weather - Significant easing of the flood situation in Thuringia

The flood situation in Thuringia has eased considerably as water levels have fallen. This is according to a situation report published by the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation on Wednesday. The water levels fell everywhere, it said.

In the northern Unstrut area, the water levels are still above the guideline value for the start of a report. However, the trend is falling. The all-clear could probably be given for the Saale and Ilm regions on Wednesday.

Flood situation report

