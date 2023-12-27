Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfloodenvironmentflood situationmanagement reporterfurtrelaxationweatherwater levelthuringiastate office

Significant easing of the flood situation in Thuringia

The flood situation in Thuringia has eased considerably as water levels have fallen. This is according to a situation report published by the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation on Wednesday. The water levels fell everywhere, it said.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Floods in Thuringia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Floods in Thuringia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Significant easing of the flood situation in Thuringia

The flood situation in Thuringia has eased considerably as water levels have fallen. This is according to a situation report published by the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation on Wednesday. The water levels fell everywhere, it said.

In the northern Unstrut area, the water levels are still above the guideline value for the start of a report. However, the trend is falling. The all-clear could probably be given for the Saale and Ilm regions on Wednesday.

Flood situation report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Numerous sandbags lie in front of a closed dike embankment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest