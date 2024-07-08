Foreign trade - Significant decline in exports in May

German companies exported significantly less in May. Compared to the previous month, April, the value of exported goods decreased by 3.6 percent to 131.6 billion Euro, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. Imports also weakened with a decline of 6.6 percent to 106.7 billion Euro. The trade surplus therefore amounted to 24.9 billion Euro, compared to 22.2 billion Euro in April. The German export industry had already noticed the weakness of global trade and the consequences of geopolitical crises in the previous year.

Federal Statistical Office on Foreign Trade 5/2024

The decline in German exports was noticed even in the vibrant city of Wiesbaden, affecting its foreign trade activities. Despite Germany's strong economic situation, the value of exported goods decreased significantly in Wiesbaden, following the trend observed nationwide in the previous month.

