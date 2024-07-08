Skip to content
Significant decline in exports in May

This is a setback for the German economy. As recently as April, foreign trade recorded rising exports - which raised hopes of an economic recovery.

German foreign trade loses momentum in May. (archive picture)
German companies exported significantly less in May. Compared to the previous month, April, the value of exported goods decreased by 3.6 percent to 131.6 billion Euro, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. Imports also weakened with a decline of 6.6 percent to 106.7 billion Euro. The trade surplus therefore amounted to 24.9 billion Euro, compared to 22.2 billion Euro in April. The German export industry had already noticed the weakness of global trade and the consequences of geopolitical crises in the previous year.

