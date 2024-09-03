Musician Elton John undergoes major health transformation. - Sight impairment following an eye infection

Elton John, at 77, has been silently dealing with an eye issue for a while now. Unfortunately, this has led to diminished vision in one eye for him. He recently disclosed this information. Yet, he maintains a positive outlook and has shown signs of improvement.

Sharing his update on the popular social media platform, Instagram, the renowned singer stated, "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a pretty tough eye infection that has unfortunately given me limited vision in one eye." He's making progress, but it's a gradual process, and it might take some time before he regains full vision in the affected eye.

Elton John expresses his gratitude

"I am incredibly thankful for the incredible medical team, nurses, and my family, who have been providing me with outstanding care throughout these past few weeks," John wrote further. He spent his summer recuperating at home and is "upbeat about the progress I've made so far in my healing and recovery process."

Within hours of the post, an avalanche of well-wishes flooded in - even from various celebrities. "Sending you so much love, Elton! Wishing you a speedy recovery. Love you," wrote fashion designer Donatella Versace (69). "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham (50) sent "radiant healing energy". Other celebrities like supermodel Linda Evangelista (59) and actress Rosanna Arquette (65) also extended their support.

Remembering a previous incident, about a year ago, Elton John had a fall and ended up spending a night in the hospital. A BBC spokesperson reported back then that the music legend had paid a visit to a local clinic as a precaution after the fall at his home in France. But he was discharged the next day and was back to his "solid health" at home.

