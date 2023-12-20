Skip to content
Siewert's chances of becoming head coach at Mainz increase

Following the resignation of head coach Bo Svensson, Jan Siewert stepped in as interim solution. His work so far has been well received in Mainz. A decision is now imminent.

Jan Siewert, coach of Mainz 05, arrives for the match. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bundesliga - Siewert's chances of becoming head coach at Mainz increase

Jan Siewert 's chances of a permanent promotion to head coach of Mainz 05 appear to have increased. "I think he's doing quite well. He is certainly in pole position when we think about who will be coach in the second half of the season," said FSV sporting director Martin Schmidt after Mainz's respectable 1-1 (1-1) draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening. Siewert had replaced the resigned Bo Svensson as interim solution at the beginning of November. At the time, the team was bottom of the table with just three points.

Schmidt praised the 41-year-old's work so far: "He has stabilized the team. You can see that - seven games, seven points. The team has become solid under him." The sporting director announced a decision for the "next few days": "We'll sit down, talk to each other and then communicate how we're going to proceed. We certainly won't wait until January 1. The relegation battle has now really begun. This one point before the winter break must give everyone a boost and breathe new life into the team."

Siewert himself did not want to assess his chances. It is clear that the club management is taking "all the time in the world to look at it" when making the decision. "We are sticking to the timetable we have issued. It's not about me, it's about Mainz 05 staying in the Bundesliga. We'll sit down together calmly. The future will show what happens next," said the interim coach.

