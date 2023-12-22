Bundesliga - Siewert remains coach at Mainz 05

FSV Mainz 05 continues to rely on coach Jan Siewert in the relegation battle in the Bundesliga and has given the 41-year-old a contract until 2026. This was announced by the club on Friday, as previously reported by the "Bild" newspaper. Siewert took over following the resignation of Bo Svensson at the beginning of November, having previously coached Mainz's U23s.

On Thursday, he presented his rescue plan to sporting director Christian Heidel and sporting director Martin Schmidt. "We are convinced that we will achieve our sporting goal of staying in the league with Jan Siewert and that we have made the best decision for Mainz 05," Heidel said in the statement.

Siewert has given the team positive impetus. "He also enjoys great support from the team and the staff, he knows the club and is passionate about this task," added Heidel. In recent weeks, many professionals had already spoken out in favor of continuing to work with Siewert.

"I am delighted with the trust the club has placed in me, which I have already felt in recent weeks," said the coach. "We have a joint task ahead of us for our club. I am sure that we will master this task with the quality of the team, our team spirit and by standing shoulder to shoulder with our fans and the club."

After 16 match days, Mainz are in 16th place with ten points - level on points with rivals 1. FC Köln and Darmstadt 98 in the direct relegation places. Under Siewert, Mainz had collected seven points from seven games. In the last game of the year, they drew respectably 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund.

