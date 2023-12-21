Skip to content
Siemens Energy appoints "economist" to the Supervisory Board

The ailing DAX-listed company Siemens Energy wants to bring the "economist" Veronika Grimm and the former Lufthansa CFO Simone Menne onto the Supervisory Board.

Industry - Siemens Energy appoints "economist" to the Supervisory Board

The ailing DAX-listed company Siemens Energy wants to bring the "economist" Veronika Grimm and the former Lufthansa CFO Simone Menne onto the Supervisory Board. The two women are to succeed Supervisory Board members Ralf Thomas and Randy Zwirn after the Annual General Meeting in February. Supervisory Board Chairman Joe Kaeser said on Thursday: "With Veronika Grimm and Simone Menne, we have gained two outstanding colleagues who can impressively fill the gaps as an energy expert and a financial expert respectively."

Siemens Energy is suffering from its ailing wind power business, which cost the company billions in losses in the past financial year. 52-year-old Veronika Grimm is a professor of economics at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and is a member of the German Council of Economic Experts and the German government's National Hydrogen Council.

Simone Menne was CFO of Lufthansa until 2015 and sits on the supervisory boards of Deutsche Post, Henkel AG and the Irish building technology group Johnson Controls. At Siemens Energy, she is to take Thomas' place on the Audit Committee.

Source: www.stern.de

Latest