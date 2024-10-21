Sid's partner is displaying her expanding stomach.

For about a month now, whispers have been going around that renowned rapper Sido is preparing to become a dad for the third time. It's not his ex-wife Charlotte Würdig he's having the child with this time, but his new girlfriend Georgina Stumpf. Sido hasn't given his two cents on the matter yet, but recordings that Stumpf herself has released seem to hint at the truth.

Stumpf uploaded a clip and picture on her Instagram, showcasing her already noticeable baby bump, clad only in an unbuttoned jacket. Her caption was straightforward: "Mama," accompanied by several heart emoticons.

Words of congratulations didn't take long to flood in. Moderator Palina Rojinski was among the first to offer her well-wishes, adding heart emojis to her comment. Even Charlotte Würdig couldn't help but chime in: "Alright then. Excited for the little one."

A Thriving Bundle of Joy

It's no secret that Sido, born as Paul Hartmut Würdig, and his ex, Stumpf, appear to be creating a harmonious blended family. Back in April, Charlotte Würdig shared a joint picture of the three of them from a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Sido and Charlotte Würdig, formerly known as Engelhardt, tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their sons in 2013 and 2016. They announced their separation in 2020, and their divorce was finalized soon after.

The gossip mill started churning in mid-2022 about Sido's relationship with social media influencer Georgina Stumpf. They eventually went public with their relationship and then, mid-September this year, "Bunte" magazine reported that Stumpf was expecting, based on input from her circle of friends. Neither Sido nor Stumpf had acknowledged these rumors until now, but these baby bump recordings should put any lingering doubts to rest.

Sido's new relationship with Georgina Stumpf has also brought a significant change to his rap music. In a recent release, Stumpf subtly referenced their growing family, adding a new layer of meaning to her lyrics.

Rap music enthusiasts are excited about the possibility of a new lyrical perspective from Sido, as he navigates fatherhood for the third time with his new girlfriend.

