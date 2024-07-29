- Show is on TV for the first time in 2025

Between 2020 and 2022, three seasons of "Couple Challenge - The Strongest Team Wins" were released on the streaming service RTL+. After that, it was quiet for a while, but the reality show is set to make its comeback next year. RTLzwei has announced that "Couple Challenge" has found a new home on linear TV.

The show will return with a fourth season, set to air in spring 2025. For the first time, "Couple Challenge" will have a classic broadcast slot on linear television on RTLzwei. In addition, the format will continue to be available via RTL+. Filming is set to begin in late summer, and the channel is currently busy with castings for suitable couples.

What is "Couple Challenge" about?

So far, teams consisting of more or less well-known couples, friends, or siblings have competed against each other for a cash prize. In the last season, reality TV participant Calvin Kleinen (32) and his brother Marvin emerged victorious.

The concept is set to remain the same. According to the channel's announcement, friends, lovers, and family pairs will face different challenges each week, testing their relationships and teamwork. Participating celebrities will have to face their fears, as it will involve "reaching high and going deep into the water."

What exactly this means is still unclear. It's also not yet known if any fixed participants have been found. Malte Kruber, Program Director Entertainment RTLzwei, asks in the announcement: "Currently, we are looking for the best couples, this can also be friends, relatives, and like-minded people. So, who dares?"

