- Show cancellations again due to neck injury

After already canceling the opening show of his tour, singer Usher (45) has also called off the following two concerts in Atlanta, Georgia. The reason for his sudden cancellation is a neck injury, which he announced on Thursday (August 15) on social media. According to his doctors, he will be able to start his tour on the following Tuesday (August 20).

"Injury not yet healed"

The canceled concerts were scheduled for Friday and Saturday (August 16 and 17). He appeased his fans by announcing replacement dates for the shows. He will make up the concerts of the "Past Future Present" tour on December 9, 10, and 12. In his announcement, he also provided details about his absence.

"Early this week, I injured my neck during rehearsals for what was supposed to be the biggest Usher show ever," he wrote. Although he received physical therapy and medical treatment, it was not enough to make him fit for the first show. "Unfortunately, the injury is not yet healed, and my doctors have advised me not to play any shows this week," he reported to his fans. However, he had a positive message for them: "With proper rest and treatment, my doctors say I should be able to kick off my tour in Washington D.C. next Tuesday."

Star thanks his fans

"I love my fans and I thank you for understanding that this injury needs time to heal so that I can give you the hundred percent top performance that you expect from a Usher show," he explained in the statement. The singer has since deleted his previous message announcing the cancellation of the opening show on Wednesday (August 14). On the day of his planned first concert, he announced in a long post that he needed to recover from an injury. He did not provide further details at that time.

Despite the concert release dates for December 9, 10, and 12 being announced as replacements, Usher's neck injury unfortunately remains unhealed, preventing him from performing at these times as well. In his heartfelt message, he reassured his fans, "I appreciate your understanding and patience as I prioritize my health to deliver the extraordinary concert experience you deserve."

