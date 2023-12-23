Eisenach - Show about "Entjudungsinstitut" extended until the end of 2024

The exhibition about the "De-Jewification Institute" that existed during the Nazi era, which opened in 2019, is being extended again at the Lutherhaus Eisenach - for another year. "In times of growing contempt for democracy, our exhibition should continue to serve to educate and remind people," said Jochen Birkenmeier, Director of the Lutherhaus Foundation. The Protestant Church wanted to eradicate all Jewish influences on Christianity and the Bible with the "De-Jewification Institute". Church reformer Martin Luther (1483-1546) had also written anti-Jewish writings.

The show is entitled "Exploration and elimination. The church "de-Jewification institute" 1939-1945". It was last due to end at the turn of the year 2022/23 and was already extended at the time. It will now be on display until at least the end of 2024, according to Birkenmeier. "Due to the continuing demand and numerous requests to preserve the exhibition, we are currently looking into extending it indefinitely."

Consequences of ideological blindness

In view of the increase in anti-Semitic views, the exhibition unfortunately seems more relevant than ever, according to Birkenmeier. "The malicious mixture of conspiracy myths, hatred of Jews and pseudo-science in the case of the so-called Entjudungsinstitut is a perfect example of the consequences that ideological blindness and the demonization of minorities can have."

The show is one of the Lutherhaus's most successful exhibitions, said Birkenmeier. The publication of the same name accompanying the exhibition is so popular that it is now in its third edition.

Names and references removed from the Bible

Founded in 1939 by eleven Protestant regional churches at Wartburg Castle near Eisenach, the "Institute for the Research and Elimination of Jewish Influence on German Church Life" was intended to achieve exactly what its name suggested. To this end, employees were to eliminate Jewish phrases, names or images in the Bible, in hymn books or in church buildings.

Luther House for the exhibition on the "De-Jewification Institute"

