Crime - Shots fired in parking lot - unknown persons aim at car

In Duisburg, following shots at a car with a full occupancy, the police are investigating a attempted murder case. A yet unidentified suspect is believed to have targeted the vehicle on a parking lot, as stated by the police and prosecutor's office.

Secured projectiles from a sharp weapon did not injure anyone. The passenger of the suspect is also reported to have scratched the car with a sharp object. The duo then allegedly fled in a car. The police are now looking for witnesses who can provide further information about the getaway car or the suspects.

The background of the crime and the question of a possible prehistory are also part of the ongoing investigations, as well as the identities of the fleeing men. According to the prosecutor's office, the vehicle occupants are men aged 22 and 23. There are currently no indications that it involved disputes in the clan or biker scene, as explicitly stated in the police and prosecutor's office's announcement.

