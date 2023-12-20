Skip to content
Shots fired in Neunkirchen: One injured and four arrests

Four men have been arrested after shots were fired outside a pub in Neunkirchen, Saarland. A 53-year-old man was injured in the leg by two shots on Tuesday evening, according to a police spokesman. The suspects fled the scene in a car after the incident, the spokesman said. Two suspects...

Police officers are on duty at the crime scene in front of a restaurant, secured with barrier tape.....aussiedlerbote.de
Police officers are on duty at the crime scene in front of a restaurant, secured with barrier tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Four men have been arrested after shots were fired outside a pub in Neunkirchen, Saarland. A 53-year-old man was injured in the leg by two shots on Tuesday evening, according to a police spokesman. The suspects fled the scene in a car after the incident, the spokesman said. Two suspects subsequently handed themselves in to the police in Neunkirchen. Two other suspects were arrested in a house at the owner's address. The suspects are men aged 28, 34, 41 and 45 who are known to the police.

Police announced on Wednesday morning that one of the suspects will be brought before a magistrate during the course of Wednesday. Two other suspects are to be released after police measures have been completed. There was another warrant for the arrest of the fourth suspect, which is not connected to the shooting on Tuesday and is now to be executed.

Source: www.stern.de

