Shots fired in Mülheim an der Ruhr: Man seriously injured

Following the shooting of a man in Mülheim an der Ruhr, the police in Essen have set up a homicide squad. According to a statement on Saturday, the 39-year-old was seriously injured and was taken to hospital. After a short escape, the police arrested a 43-year-old suspect from Mülheim on Friday evening. The background to the attack late on Friday evening is still under investigation. The police are looking for witnesses to the attack.

Following the shooting of a man in Mülheim an der Ruhr, the police in Essen have set up a homicide squad. According to a statement on Saturday, the 39-year-old was seriously injured and was taken to hospital. After a short escape, the police arrested a 43-year-old suspect from Mülheim on Friday evening. The background to the attack late on Friday evening is still under investigation. The police are looking for witnesses to the attack.

Police statement

