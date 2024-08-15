- Shots fired from a moving car - trial in Stuttgart

A man is on trial for attempted murder at the Stuttgart Regional Court after shooting from a moving car. He is accused of injuring a 21-year-old woman at the time of the incident. The case is believed to be connected to the series of violent incidents in the Stuttgart area. After the planned start of the trial on Friday (9:00 AM), court dates have been set until at least the end of January.

In the February 2023 case, shots were fired at an eight-person group outside a shisha bar in Eislingen/Fils (district of Göppingen). "The defendant is said to have been driving the car," the public prosecutor's office stated. Investigators refer to this as a "drive-by shooting" (shooting while driving by). The woman was seriously injured by a shot to the leg.

Two possible passengers of the 24-year-old Turkish defendant were initially unknown. Investigators believe the crime is connected to a two-year feud between two groups in the Stuttgart region. The violence involves numerous shootings, threats, and brawls, according to reports.

The public prosecutor's office is handling the case of the attempted murder at the Stuttgart Regional Court, with the main suspect being the man on trial. The Commission, consisting of various authorities, is closely monitoring the progress of the case due to its connections to the rising violence in the Stuttgart area.

Read also: