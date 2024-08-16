Skip to content
Shots fired from a moving car - trial in Stuttgart

In February 2023, shots were fired from a moving car, severely injuring a woman. The trial against the suspected shooter is set to begin.

A then 21-year-old is severely injured in the incident. (Archival Photo)
A man is on trial for attempted murder at the Regional Court in Stuttgart after shots were fired from a moving car. He is accused of injuring a 21-year-old woman with gunshots. The case is believed to be connected to a series of violent incidents in the Stuttgart area. Court sessions have been scheduled from Friday's planned start (9:00 AM) until at least the end of January.

In February 2023, shots were fired at an eight-person group outside a shisha bar in Eislingen/Fils (district of Göppingen). "The defendant is said to have been driving the car," the public prosecutor's office announced. This is referred to as a "drive-by shooting." The woman was seriously injured by a shot to the leg.

Two potential passengers of the 24-year-old Turkish defendant were initially unknown. Investigators believe the crime is connected to a two-year feud between two groups in the Stuttgart region, involving numerous shootings, threats, and brawls.

After the investigation into the drive-by shooting in Eislingen/Fils, the case was handed over to ['The Court of First Instance'] for trial due to the severe nature of the crime. If found guilty, the defendant could face a lengthy prison sentence for his involvement in this violent incident.

