Shots fired at street festival: Two dead in Detroit

During the holiday weekend in Detroit, a shooting incident occurred at a street festival in the US metropolis. Two young people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured. The shooter and the reason for the shooting are still unclear.

According to one of the responsible police departments, two people were shot and 19 others were injured in Detroit, Michigan, USA. The department stated this in a press release. No suspect has been taken into custody yet, it was added. The department is asking for witnesses to come forward with information.

According to local newspaper "The Detroit News," the incident occurred in the early morning hours (local time) at a street festival in a neighborhood where shootings are common. A witness told the newspaper that many of the attendees knew each other from school. Fox 2 reported that the two deceased individuals were a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The injured are all under 30, five of them being 17 years old.

Guns are easily accessible and widely circulated in the US. Regular attacks with multiple victims plague the country - for example, at schools, supermarkets, nightclubs, or large events. However, private disputes, police encounters, conflicts between criminals and gangs often end fatally in the US because so many people carry weapons.

The shooting incident at the Detroit street festival has sparked international concern due to the high number of gun-related incidents in the USA. Advocates for stricter gun law in the USA argue that such incidents could be reduced if legislations were more stringent.

