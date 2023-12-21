Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsesslingengermanybaden-württembergplochingenprocessesstuttgartpolicemencriminalitycar

Shots fired at shisha bar: trial against suspected shooters

Two rival groups are openly feuding. Dozens of men are arrested and a hand grenade even explodes. A lot of work for the police and courts. Now another trial begins.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Justitia can be seen on a window at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Justitia can be seen on a window at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Shots fired at shisha bar: trial against suspected shooters

After shots were fired from a moving car at a shisha bar in Plochingen (Esslingen district), the alleged perpetrators will stand trial from Thursday (9.00 a.m.). The two men are accused of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. At the beginning of April, the landlord was shot in the back and slightly injured.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the case is part of a whole series of sometimes bloody clashes in the context of a feud between two rival groups in the Stuttgart area. People were repeatedly shot at. There have been incidents in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Asperg in the Ludwigsburg district and Eislingen in the Göppingen district, among others. According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation, more than 50 arrests have been made so far.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest