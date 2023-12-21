Crime - Shots fired at shisha bar: trial against suspected shooters

After shots were fired from a moving car at a shisha bar in Plochingen (Esslingen district), the alleged perpetrators will stand trial from Thursday (9.00 a.m.). The two men are accused of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. At the beginning of April, the landlord was shot in the back and slightly injured.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the case is part of a whole series of sometimes bloody clashes in the context of a feud between two rival groups in the Stuttgart area. People were repeatedly shot at. There have been incidents in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Asperg in the Ludwigsburg district and Eislingen in the Göppingen district, among others. According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation, more than 50 arrests have been made so far.

