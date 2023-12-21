Crime - Shots fired at shisha bar: trial against suspected shooters
After shots were fired from a moving car at a shisha bar in Plochingen (Esslingen district), the alleged perpetrators will stand trial from Thursday (9.00 a.m.). The two men are accused of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. At the beginning of April, the landlord was shot in the back and slightly injured.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the case is part of a whole series of sometimes bloody clashes in the context of a feud between two rival groups in the Stuttgart area. People were repeatedly shot at. There have been incidents in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Asperg in the Ludwigsburg district and Eislingen in the Göppingen district, among others. According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation, more than 50 arrests have been made so far.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de