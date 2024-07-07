Crime - Shots fired at petrol station in Constance - perpetrators still on the run

The police are intensively searching for two suspects who shot at a group of people at a Konstanz gas station and seriously injured a man. A police spokesperson stated this in the early evening. The suspects are still on the run.

Already before 5:30 am, several shots were fired from a passing scooter, according to the police and the prosecutor's office. The target was a small group of people. One of the shots hit a 37-year-old man - where exactly, the police initially did not want to say. The man sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The suspects - the scooter driver and his accomplice - then drove away and managed to escape unnoticed initially. The initial search was unsuccessful. The background to the crime and further details were initially unknown.

For the subsequent investigations, the area around the gas station was closed off for more than six hours, as it was further reported. The investigators secured traces during this time. The gas station itself was already in operation again in the morning.

In the night, there were three physical altercations, as the spokesperson said. Whether there is a connection is unclear - that must be checked. According to the information given, there are investigative leads that the police are now following.

