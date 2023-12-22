Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsulmpoliceDamagealb-danube districtbaden-württembergdistrict officedeterminationcriminality

Shots fired at district office in Ulm

An unknown person shot at a building belonging to the Alb-Donau district administration office in Ulm on Friday morning. According to the initial findings of investigators, the damage was caused by two shots being fired, a police spokesman said. Circular damage was caused to the window. IT...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Investigations - Shots fired at district office in Ulm

An unknown person shot at a building belonging to the Alb-Donau district administration office in Ulm on Friday morning. According to the initial findings of investigators, the damage was caused by two shots being fired, a police spokesman said. Circular damage was caused to the window. IT equipment inside the office - on the first floor - was also damaged by the bullets. The police estimated the damage at 500 euros. No one was injured in the incident. The shots were fired before office hours. The state security department of the Ulm criminal investigation department has taken up the investigation.

PM Sta and Pol

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public