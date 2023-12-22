Investigations - Shots fired at district office in Ulm
An unknown person shot at a building belonging to the Alb-Donau district administration office in Ulm on Friday morning. According to the initial findings of investigators, the damage was caused by two shots being fired, a police spokesman said. Circular damage was caused to the window. IT equipment inside the office - on the first floor - was also damaged by the bullets. The police estimated the damage at 500 euros. No one was injured in the incident. The shots were fired before office hours. The state security department of the Ulm criminal investigation department has taken up the investigation.
PM Sta and Pol
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de