Investigations - Shots fired at district office in Ulm

An unknown person shot at a building belonging to the Alb-Donau district administration office in Ulm on Friday morning. According to the initial findings of investigators, the damage was caused by two shots being fired, a police spokesman said. Circular damage was caused to the window. IT equipment inside the office - on the first floor - was also damaged by the bullets. The police estimated the damage at 500 euros. No one was injured in the incident. The shots were fired before office hours. The state security department of the Ulm criminal investigation department has taken up the investigation.

PM Sta and Pol

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de