Crime - Shots fired at brothel in Düsseldorf: No injuries

Unknown persons fired shots from a dark car at a large brothel in Düsseldorf during the night. Police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Friday that several bullets had penetrated the façade. Several men were sitting in the car.

The police launched a manhunt. Numerous patrol cars also searched the surrounding highways for the fleeing car, which had driven away at high speed after the attack. The bullets were fired at the entrance area of the "sauna club". No one was injured in the attack. Investigations into the background to the crime are continuing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de