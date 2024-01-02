Specialty glass manufacturer - Short-time work continues at two Schott sites

Short-time working continues at two sites of the specialty glass manufacturer Schott. In October, the company announced that 620 of a total of around 3,300 employees at its headquarters in Mainz and more than 700 of a total of around 1,300 employees at its Mitterteich site in Bavaria would be put on short-time working. This measure, initially announced until the end of 2023, will be continued for the time being, a Schott spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Mainz on Tuesday.

However, there may be individual adjustments at the two sites: Short-time working could possibly be slightly increased in some areas and reduced in others, the spokesperson explained. One of the reasons given by the specialty glass manufacturer for the measures was that demand for kitchen and household appliances had recently fallen sharply following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Inflation had also depressed demand.

