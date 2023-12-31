Skip to content
Short rain break over the turn of the year in Lower Saxony

There will be a short break in the rain over the turn of the year in Lower Saxony, which has been badly affected by flooding. There will only be local showers, especially in the west of the state, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday. According to the DWD's...

A street in Lilienthal is flooded. The Wümme burst its banks here after heavy rainfall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
There will be a short break in the rain over the turn of the year in Lower Saxony, which has been badly affected by flooding. There will only be local showers, especially in the west of the state, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday. According to the DWD weather report, gusts and gale-force winds would blow at times on the islands and in the Harz Mountains in the morning.

There shouldn't be too much rain in Lower Saxony on Monday night or during the rest of the day. There will be slightly more precipitation in Emsland than in the rest of the state. From Tuesday onwards, there will be heavier rain again, said the meteorologist. "Considerable amounts are to be expected." Up to 20 liters per square meter would also fall over large areas, and up to 30 liters in the Harz Mountains. It will be similar on Wednesday. "We'll get into stormy and critical areas again," said the meteorologist.

Source: www.stern.de

