- Short lace dresses are in style now

A unique occasion like a rooftop party or a wedding is coming up and you're still missing the perfect outfit? Then this trend might be just what you're looking for. Short sequined dresses are particularly popular this summer, coming in various styles, cuts, and colors. Let's take a look at some models worn by celebrities from the German TV scene.

Short but high-necked like Annemarie Carpendale

Leading the way is "taff" host Annemarie Carpendale (46). "Saturday night glam bam", she writes alongside her silver look, which she shared on Instagram. The sequined dress stands out with its figure-hugging cut and shoulder pads. Carpendale styled her blonde hair into a sleek ponytail, and a pair of XXL hoops perfectly matched her glamorous outfit.

With cut-outs like Sylvie Meis

Sylvie Meis (46) shows off a nude, slightly see-through glamorous dress with silver sequins to her fans and followers. She calls it "a dream dress for the wedding season". The shimmering dress features a playful skirt and side cut-outs that reveal plenty of skin around the waist. Meis paired it with a white sunglasses and silver stilettos.

With a deep décolletage like Valentina Pahde

For those who dare to bare, find stylish inspiration in "GZSZ" actress Valentina Pahde (29). The golden glitter dress with a plunging neckline and gathered skirt exudes both sexiness and elegance. The gold waist belt further accentuates Pahde's slim figure. This look doesn't require many accessories - a gold bracelet and a delicate gold chain are enough. Pahde styled her blonde hair into beachy waves for a summery look.

