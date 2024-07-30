- "Short and crisp": Bayern's South Korea trip under transfer stress

Naturally, Minjae Kim is the most important asset of FC Bayern on their first trip to South Korea. "Together, we will inspire new fans," says the 27-year-old defender in a club video for this year's unusually brief and Seoul-only summer tour of the German football record champions.

Amidst the transfer frenzy in Munich, other professionals are also in the spotlight in the coming days. Many Euro participants like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, or Jamal Musiala, as well as the new, 50 million euro midfielder Joao Palhinha from Portugal, have returned from vacation just in time for the Asia trip. "The squad is gradually filling up," says sporting director Max Eberl happily.

For Eberl, it's now about clarifying the future with previously absent top players like Kimmich. Stay, leave, extend contract - not only behind Kimmich (29), who is reportedly being courted by Paris Saint-Germain, is there a question mark. Interested parties for Leon Goretzka are mentioned in Spain (Atletico Madrid) and Italy (SSC Napoli), while Arsenal is interested in Leroy Sané, who is not yet fit after an operation on his groin.

The transfer of national defender Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) has been stagnant for some time. The much-courted Dutchman Xavi Simons (PSG) is less likely to come, making Frenchman Desiré Doué (19) from Stade Rennes all the more sought after.

The numerous personnel debates accompany the squad planners - Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund, and the publicly tight-lipped coach Vincent Kompany - all the way to the 8500 kilometers from Munich to the million-strong city of Seoul. "We have our general plan, and we will continue to follow it," says Eberl. This also applies away from home. The squad for the national hunt for double winner Bayer 04 Leverkusen is far from complete, and the shopping and, above all, the sales list is far from exhausted.

The Korea tour, with 22 hours of flying, a seven-hour time difference from Germany, and physically very challenging climatic conditions on site, is a challenge for all involved in the middle of the season preparation. "Crisp, short, and intense," Eberl calls the six-day promotional tour with numerous marketing appointments, training sessions, fan events, and a high-caliber game as the highlight.

On Saturday evening local time (13:00 CEST/RTL/DAZN/Sky), Kompany will test his team against Tottenham Hotspur, the former club of defender Eric Dier and, above all, Harry Kane. However, the striker will still be on vacation due to England's lost Euro final. Despite the strains, Eberl believes in a "profitable trip" - not just because of new fan groups and markets that the globally active FC Bayern wants to open up with its sponsors.

Fresh returnees like Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Kimmich, or Palhinha might not be able to play against Tottenham, as Eberl hinted beforehand. However, there might be first indications of how new coach Kompany plans to use national player Kimmich in the future.

The Belgian likes to keep his cards close to his chest. "Names are not part of my thinking. We should not talk too much about individuals," says Kompany. For him, the trip will be a complicated balancing act two weeks before the serious matter of the DFB Cup against SSV Ulm. Time is short until the start of the season. "Hopefully, we'll manage with this preparation," says Kompany in a summer when many personnel questions are still open.

