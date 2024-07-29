- Shopping car on track stops freight train

A shopping cart on the railroad tracks forced a freight train to stop at Wetzlar station (Lahn-Dill district) in the middle of the night. According to police, unknown individuals had thrown the cart onto the tracks on Saturday. The train ran over the obstacle and had to brake.

Train traffic was briefly halted, causing three other trains to be delayed. Additionally, there was approximately 500 euros worth of damage to the locomotive. Now, the Federal Police are searching for witnesses.

The halt in train traffic also affected other scheduled journeys, leading to disruptions. The investigation into the incident has led authorities to seek information from any passengers who might have seen something unusual other than the stopped train and damaged locomotive.

