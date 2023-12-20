Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsflight kilometersodenwaldmichelstadttransportationhesseodenwald districtpilot projectcargo biketoilet paperservicesdronefoodtradeturn of the yeargerman press agency

Shopping by drone: around 1700 kilometers flown in pilot project

Food, toilet paper and other items are delivered by drone and cargo bike. According to those involved in the project, around 1700 kilometers have already been flown during a test in Michelstadt in the Odenwald region, which has been running since the beginning of October. "We have delivered...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
A drone from the DroLEx project flies in front of a village. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A drone from the DroLEx project flies in front of a village. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Odenwald district - Shopping by drone: around 1700 kilometers flown in pilot project

Food, toilet paper and other items are delivered by drone and cargo bike. According to those involved in the project, around 1700 kilometers have already been flown during a test in Michelstadt in the Odenwald region, which has been running since the beginning of October. "We have delivered over 100 orders by drone since the start of the pilot project in October," a spokesperson for drone manufacturer and operator Wingcopter told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. On average, there are more than two orders a day, and a number of customers have already placed multiple orders.

In an area where some small villages do not even have a store for basic necessities, the service is intended to improve local supply. The project, which has received 430,000 euros in funding from the Federal Ministry of Transport, aims to combine the transportation of goods by electric cargo bike with drone transportation. Participants include the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, Wingcopter and the telecommunications group Vodafone. The "Drone cargo bike express delivery" project, or "DrolEx" for short, aims to bring goods to the end consumer quickly and emission-free in future.

According to Wingcopter, two districts of Michelstadt are currently being served, with significantly more orders coming from the more distant district and therefore the much greater distance to the nearest shopping facility. "We would like to expand the service to other districts in the coming year," said the spokesperson. After starting with one supermarket as a shopping option, two more retailers have now been added. "It looks good that we will be able to continue beyond the end of the year and gather further insights."

In the project, goods ordered online are transported to the outskirts of the city on a cargo bike. From there, the drones then fly them to the outskirts of a district, from where they are transported to the end consumer on another cargo bike. For legal reasons, the drones cannot fly right up to a doorstep. They can carry a maximum load of 4.5 kilograms.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest