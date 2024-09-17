Shohei Ohtani accomplishes a rare feat, amassing 85 extra-base hits and 45 stolen bases, a feat last achieved by a player 130 years earlier.

Two pair of homers against the Atlanta Braves contributed to the Los Angeles Dodgers' 9-2 win in the third game of the series, raising Shohei Ohtani's season tally of extra-base hits to 86. This is complemented by his 48 stolen bases.

By accomplishing this, Ohtani joined Hugh Duffy as one of only two players to achieve this feat. Duffy, back in 1894 while playing for the Boston Beaneaters, managed 85 extra-base hits and 48 stolen bases.

With only 13 regular season games remaining, Ohtani has already surpassed Duffy's record, a notable achievement given Duffy's 1894 season is highly regarded in baseball history. His .440 batting average that year is among the highest recorded.

In this manner, Ohtani is making his mark among baseball's all-time greats. He only needs three more home runs and two more stolen bases to become the first player to achieve a 50-50 record.

This would place him in the company of players like Barry Bonds, Joe DiMaggio, and the Dodgers' own Roy Campanella, who are among the 12 players to have won at least three MVP awards.

Despite this impressive company in the record books, Ohtani has yet to reach the postseason in his six seasons in MLB. However, the Dodgers are currently leading the National League West, 3.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in second place.

Ohtani has been recovering from elbow surgery throughout the season, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not ruled out a pitching comeback for Ohtani during the postseason.

Roberts said, "I wouldn't rule it out. You should always leave some room for any possibility. If things fall into place, if the need arises, and if his body is up for it in that situation, why not?" It would indeed make for a fairy-tale ending.

Ohtani's exceptional performance on the baseball field, with his 86 extra-base hits and 48 stolen bases, proves his love for the sport. Even with the challenges posed by his elbow surgery, his potential return to pitching during the postseason highlights his dedication to the sport.

Read also: